DPSA raises alarm over abuse of disabled women and girls in Limpopo

Disabled People South Africa has demanded urgent action following the discovery of a disabled teenager's body in a shallow grave in Limpopo.

Disabled People South Africa (DPSA) is concerned about the rising cases of abuse of disabled women and girls in Limpopo.

The NGO said this after a body believed to be of a disabled 18-year-old girl, who was a wheelchair user, was found in a shallow grave on the roadside between Zebediela and Polokwane.

Discovery of body sparks outrage

According to the police, the dismembered body of Anna Makhukhu Ramollo, who was reported missing with her brother, Nakedi Ramollo, 24, was discovered after a farmer alerted police following reports from a shepherd who detected a foul smell while searching for cattle.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police were searching for Ramollo’s brother “who it is believed can shed light on this mysterious discovery incident”.

Ledwaba urged anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the police.

DPSA demands urgent police action

DPSA national chair Patrick Mahlakoane has urged the police to work around the clock to make an arrest concerning the case.

Mahlakoane said his organisation was shattered that many cases involving disabled people were apparently not being taken seriously by the law enforcement agencies.

“Last year, a deaf young woman in Limpopo was sexually assaulted and no arrests were made. The level of gender-based violence and human rights violations against women and girls with disabilities is alarming.” Mahlakoane said.

“Too often, cases go unreported while the reported cases are not being investigated and are just forgotten. Society cannot stay quiet while our sisters and daughters are attacked with impunity. We call on communities, leaders and law enforcement to stand up and actively protect persons with disabilities, especially women and children,” he added.

“Their right to safety, dignity and justice is non-negotiable. Silence protects perpetrators. Support and action protect lives. We demand urgent action and accountability in all the cases involving these young women.”

Activists accuse police of inaction

Recently activists in Tzaneen also accused the police of being reluctant to investigate rape and kidnapping cases involving disabled women.

A woman whose disabled sister from Dan village in Tzaneen was allegedly raped by two men last year said her family opened a case, but police did not act.

Regarding Ramollo’s murder, Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has directed investigators to mobilise maximum resources to ensure the arrest of those responsible.

“Those responsible will be hunted down and brought to justice,” she said.