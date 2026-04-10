Manhunt launched after businessman and security guard shot dead in Ormonde [VIDEO]

A local businessman was being escorted by two security guards while transporting cash when he was accosted by the suspects.

Police are searching for suspects after two people were killed and two others were injured in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg.

The shooting occurred in Crownwood Road on Thursday, 9 April 2026.

A large crowd of bystanders gathered on the busy road as police combed the area following the incident.

Shooting

A witness at the scene told Southern Courier that the suspects were travelling in three luxury vehicles: a Porsche Cayenne, a Mercedes-Benz and a BMW.

The suspects accosted a businessman and his guards travelling in a white Toyota Fortuner.

It is believed that the local businessman was being escorted by two security guards while transporting cash in Ormonde when he was accosted by the suspects.

Investigation

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they will be investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following the shooting incident.

“According to information at hand, three vehicles with an unknown number of occupants were on a high-speed chase, and the occupants were shooting.

“Two people have been declared dead and two taken to the hospital with injuries,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Nevhuhulwi said the motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage, and police investigations are underway.

The scene…



Vehicle bulletproof.

Reports one person shot dead. https://t.co/HMhEFh6cOi pic.twitter.com/CcwWRmFzE9 – Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) April 9, 2026

Sandton robbery

In a separate incident, one suspect was arrested for the attempted armed robbery of a guest near a hotel in Sandton on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said officers attempted to stop the vehicle after the robbery, but it sped off, prompting a chase.

“With the team in pursuit, two of the suspects jumped out and fled on foot. The team continued to chase the vehicle, which then bumped into a truck and came to a halt. The driver of the vehicle got out and tried to run, but the police gave chase and caught him a few meters from the scene.

“Upon searching the vehicle, police recovered two unlicensed pistols, ammunition and gloves. The team also discovered that the vehicle had been cloned and it was hijacked in Daveyton in February 2026,” Muridili said.

#sapsGP #SAPS Gauteng Highway Patrol received information about a vehicle, white Toyota Corolla, allegedly involved in an attempted armed robbery of a guest near a hotel in Sandton on 09/04 at about 14:00.



The police attempted to stop the vehicle but it sped off and a chase… pic.twitter.com/m9uQBA5XN0 April 9, 2026

Manhunt

Muridili said the suspect will be facing charges of possession of a hijacked vehicle, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as reckless and negligent driving.

The tracing of the two escaped suspects is underway.