JUST IN: R600m drug lab uncovered in Limpopo, five arrested in Saps crackdown

The discovery comes as police intensify the fight against organised drug syndicates.

A massive drug manufacturing operation has been uncovered in Limpopo.

The drug bust took place in Musina early on Friday morning, 21 August 2026.

Millions of rands

According to the South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the drug lab is estimated to be worth more than 600 million rand.

The discovery comes as police intensify the fight against organised drug syndicates. Five people have been arrested.

Police are currently on the scene in Musina.

Picture: Saps Limpopo

Swartruggens drug bust

The drug bust follows a similar major bust in Swartruggens in the North West province in May 2026.

A group of 11 suspects were arrested in connection with the massive drug manufacturing facility on a North West farm and made their first appearance before the Swartruggens Magistrate’s Court on 15 May 2026.

The accused include:

Mexican nationals: Fabián Astorga, Jesús Alonso Medina Astorga, Luis Alberto Ramírez Ríos, José Andrés Medina, and Jacquelin López Madrid.

Mozambican nationals: Ismael Afiado Massingue and Lourenço Constantino Cumbane.

Zimbabwean national: Tobias Soyani.

South African citizens: Tyron John Schutte, Kyle Schutte and Vusi Amos Mkambi.

Arrest

The group were handcuffed during an intelligence operation, where police officers uncovered narcotics with an estimated street value of R100 million.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the 11 suspects’ case was postponed for seven days to allow for interpreters, verification of immigration status, and a possible formal bail application.

“They are facing charges related to drug manufacturing, illegal possession of precious metals, illegal possession of hazardous materials and contravention of the Immigration Act. They will appear again on 22 May 2026. They were remanded in custody.”

Drug lab

The police operation led to the discovery of a large-scale illegal drug manufacturing facility believed to be involved in the production of methamphetamine.

During the operation, law enforcement officers seized tonnes of equipment and chemicals used in the manufacture of illegal drugs, as well as three firearms.