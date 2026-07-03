Drugs and over 1 000 units of abalone confiscated in separate operations

Five suspects were arrested at three locations in Cape Town for drug possession, while no arrests have been made in connection with the abalone.

Police have recovered over 1 000 units of abalone hidden in the rocks off Marine Drive in Gqeberha.

The shellfish were found in six carry bags, with the 965 deshelled and 83 shelled specimens amounting to a street value of R130 000.

No arrests have yet been made but police state investigations are continuing.

R130k abalone discovery

South African Police Service’s (Saps) Anti-Gang Unit were notified that an illegally poached abalone haul had been stashed near Gate 1 in Noordhoek.

Saps officers and private security combed the area on Wednesday, with officers discovering the bags full of abalone between the rocks in shallow water just after midday.

“The member recovered the bags and contacted officials from Sea Fisheries, who attended the scene to process the seizure,” Eastern Cape Saps confirmed.

Authorities consider the discovery to be a significant blow to the illegal abalone trade in the province, with District Commissioner Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo praising the officers involved.

“Every successful recovery disrupts the illegal wildlife trafficking network and prevents our marine resources from being exploited for criminal gain.

“We remain committed to working with our law enforcement partners to protect South Africa’s natural resources and bring those responsible for environmental crimes to justice,” stated Ngalo.

Cape Town drug busts

Elsewhere, officers tied to Operation Prosper recorded multiple successes on Thursday at three locations near Cape Town.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in the Kanini informal settlement in the Khayelitsha suburb of Harare for being in possession of large quantities of marijuana.

Also in Khayelitsha, a 31-year-old man was arrested after being found in possession of 37 sachets of crystal meth and 18 mandrax tablets.

In Scottsdene in Kraaifontein, three suspects between 27 and 28 years old were arrested for drug possession and the illegal possession of ammunition.

Police found 48 Mandrax tablets, 22 bags of crystal meth and 14 rounds of ammunition for a .38 Special.

“The suspects are due to make their respective court appearances in the Blue Downs and Khayelitsha Magistrates’ Courts,” Western Cape police confirmed.