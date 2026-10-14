Eastern Cape headman and mother gunned down in Willowvale

Two unknown armed suspects stormed the homestead and held the five occupants at gunpoint.

An Eastern Cape community has been left reeling after a local headman and his 70-year-old mother were shot dead during a violent attack at their homestead.

The mother and son were killed at their homestead in Komkhulu locality, Konkwana A/A, on Tuesday night, 13 October 2026.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Eastern Cape has launched an intensive investigation and deployed an experienced detective team from the Provincial Serious Violent Crime Investigation (SVCI) following the shooting.

Shooting

According to police, two unknown armed suspects stormed the homestead at approximately 6:45pm and held the five occupants at gunpoint.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said it is further alleged that the suspects demanded cash and a firearm.

“They opened fire, fatally wounding the 44-year-old headman and his 70-year-old mother, before fleeing the scene. The headman’s wife and two other occupants were not harmed during the incident.”

Murder

Police have opened two counts of murder for further investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information may also be submitted anonymously via the My SAPS app.

Katlehong shooting

Meanwhile, two ANC Youth League members were killed and five others, including a 12-year-old child, were wounded when a gunman allegedly opened fire on mourners after a memorial service in Katlehong on Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred shortly after attendees left a memorial gathering at Mogobeng Primary School. Police said seven people were shot, with two men aged 21 and 23 declared dead at the scene, while the injured were taken to hospital for treatment.

Authorities confirmed that a suspect has since surrendered and is in custody. The Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has taken over the investigation, with cases of murder and attempted murder being probed.

Investigators are also examining whether the attack was politically motivated. ANC Gauteng leaders and provincial officials have condemned the violence and called for accountability