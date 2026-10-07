Eastern Cape police launch manhunt after five killed in mass shooting

Police said the motive for the attack remained unknown.

Five young men were shot dead, and another was wounded in a brutal late-night shooting at an informal settlement, prompting Eastern Cape police to launch a manhunt as investigators work to track down three gunmen who stormed a shack and opened fire before fleeing into the night.

The shooting occurred at the Willowvale informal settlement on Tuesday, 6 October 2026.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata, is expected to visit the crime scene on Wednesday.

According to police, Ncata will then chair an activation planning meeting aimed at securing the swift arrest of the suspects.

Attack

Police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said the motive for the attack remained unknown.

“The incident occurred at about 21.50. Police received a complaint of shooting and proceeded to the scene. On arrival, members found four deceased male victims inside a two-room flat with multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

“Another male victim was found in another room with gunshot wounds to his chest and right leg. He was taken to a nearby medical facility by a private vehicle and declared dead on arrival. A further victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for medical treatment,” Gantana said.

Motive

A preliminary investigation revealed that three unknown suspects kicked the door open, then opened fire on the victims before fleeing the scene.

Gantana said Cases of murder (five counts) and attempted murder are being investigated.

Shooting condemned

He said the deceased are five males aged between 17 and 22 years. The injured victim is a male aged 30 years.

“The scene was processed by the Provincial LCRC Task Team. The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Investigation Unit was informed and attended the scene. Numerous cartridges and projectiles of a 9mm pistol were found at the scene,” Gantana said.

“The Saps strongly condemns this senseless attack and extends its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The injured victim is wished a speedy recovery.”

Information

Police have urged anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the investigating team, Willowvale Saps or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Information can also be submitted via the MySaps App. All information will be treated as confidential.