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‘EFF MP’ arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

9 October 2026

10:59 am

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Preliminary reports indicate that the woman had requested the commissioning of an affidavit that had already been signed.

JUST IN: EFF MP arrested after allegedly assaulting police officer

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A routine request at the Brooklyn Police Station turned into an arrest on Thursday night when a 33-year-old woman allegedly assaulted a police officer after being informed that a pre-signed affidavit could not be commissioned.

Police did not disclose the woman’s identity. Several media outlets reported that the woman was an EFF MP; however, this has not been independently verified by The Citizen.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told The Citizen that police released the woman the same night on a warning.

Assault

Preliminary reports indicate that the woman had requested the commissioning of an affidavit that had already been signed.

“She was advised that, in accordance with the prescribed procedure, an affidavit must be signed in the presence of a Commissioner of Oaths. The woman allegedly became dissatisfied with the explanation, resulting in a commotion during which she allegedly assaulted a police officer,” Colonel Nevhuhulwi said.

Nevhuhulwi said the woman is expected to appear before Hatfield Magistrate’s Court on 12 October 2026.

The Citizen has reached out to the EFF national spokesperson for comment

*This is a developing story.

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