Eight armed suspects linked to multiple robberies arrested in Joburg CBD

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) K9 Unit arrested eight suspects and recovered stolen property and firearms following an armed robbery at a Shoprite Liquor outlet in the Johannesburg CBD on Friday.

Officers conducting routine crime prevention duties in the inner city responded to reports of a business robbery in progress at the End Street liquor store.

The suspects had fled by the time police arrived at the scene.

Whistleblower leads to robbery probe breakthrough

According to JMPD Spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla, officers reviewed surveillance footage to obtain descriptions of the perpetrators before receiving crucial assistance from a member of the public.

“A vigilant member of the public then approached the officers, providing a detailed description of the getaway vehicle, including its direction of travel and the number of suspects observed,” Fihla said.

Armed with this information, officers immediately mobilised toward the Hillbrow area, where their coordinated search efforts proved successful.

Armed robbery suspects arrested in the CBD

The police team spotted a silver Hyundai Accent matching the robbery vehicle’s description parked at the intersection of Claim and Goldrich Street.

Fihla said officers observed eight male suspects at the location.

Four suspects were inside the vehicle while four others stood nearby with a white and green maize meal bag.

“JMPD members moved in swiftly, cornering all suspects and securing the scene,” said Fihla.

Robbery evidence recovered

A thorough search of the suspects and their belongings yielded substantial evidence linking them to the robbery.

Officers discovered three unlicensed firearms and ammunition, along with stolen merchandise from the liquor store.

“The maize meal bag was found to contain bottles of whiskey confirmed to be stolen from Shoprite Liquor at End Street,” Fihla stated.

The investigation revealed connections between the arrested suspects and other recent business robberies in the area.

Fihla confirmed that preliminary findings indicate the group’s involvement in multiple criminal activities.

“Further investigation revealed that the arrested suspects are linked to at least two other business robberies, at Shoprite Hillbrow and the Shoprite Liquor at End Street,” he stated.

Some of the arrested individuals are also wanted in connection with additional armed robbery cases.

Police leadership commends response

JMPD Chief of Police Commissioner Patrick Jaca praised the unit’s rapid response and community cooperation in the successful operation.

“This successful operation highlights the dedication and rapid response of our JMPD K9 Unit members,” Commissioner Jaca said.

“Their quick thinking, combined with valuable assistance from the community, led to the arrest of these suspects and the recovery of stolen goods and dangerous weapons. We are committed to ensuring the safety and security of our residents and businesses in Johannesburg.”

The eight suspects were detained at Hillbrow Saps on charges including possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and stolen property.

They are expected to appear in court soon, Fihla confirmed.

