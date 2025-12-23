Eight arrested with AK-47s and explosives as Mpumalanga robbery attempt foiled

An intelligence-driven operation in Vosman uncovered stolen vehicles and a weapons cache.

Mpumalanga police scored a victory against organised crime on Monday when they arrested eight suspects and recovered a cache of weapons and stolen vehicles in Vosman, near eMalahleni.

The police said the operation demonstrated the effectiveness of coordinated law enforcement efforts during the festive season.

The arrests followed intelligence gathered three days earlier about a planned robbery by heavily armed criminals.

Tip-off prevents heist

Police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the police acted on a tip-off.

He added that authorities mobilised multiple units to prevent what could have been a devastating attack on the community.

“The operation stemmed from intelligence-led information gathered by Witbank Crime Intelligence on Friday, 19 December 2025, indicating a potential robbery planned by a group of heavily armed individuals believed to have converged at a house on a plot in Vosman,” he said.

A team comprising the Pienaar and Witbank Tactical Response Teams, the Tracking Team, the Nkangala District Anti-Hijacking Task Team, the Middelburg Flying Squad and Tracker Connect descended on the suspects’ hideout on Monday morning.

“Upon approaching the premises, the suspects attempted to flee but were quickly cornered by our dedicated officers,” said Mdhluli.

The eight men, aged 29 to 51, now face multiple charges including illegal possession of explosives, firearms, ammunition and stolen vehicles.

Mdhluli indicated that additional charges could follow as the investigation progresses.

Weapons recovered

The seizure included five AK-47 rifles, explosives and ammunition.

An AK-47 seized as a planned robbery was foiled. Image: Saps

Authorities also recovered three vehicles linked to crimes across multiple provinces.

Among the vehicles was an Audi A4 with Gauteng registration plates, reportedly stolen during a robbery in Sunnyside in November 2025.

Police also found a GWM Florid bearing a Mpumalanga registration and a Toyota Fortuner with Eastern Cape plates that had been reported stolen in Fish Hoek, Western Cape, in June 2025.

Leadership praise for collaborative effort

The timing of the operation coincided with Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale’s visit to assess safer festive season operations in Nkangala, accompanied by senior officials including Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili and Simemosenkosi Chamane from Saps head office, as well as acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi commended the multi-agency collaboration that made the operation possible.

“This breakthrough demonstrates our unwavering resolve to confront and dismantle criminal activities in our communities. We call upon the public to partner with us in fostering a safer environment,” he said.

He delivered a warning to those involved in criminal enterprises. “We send a clear message to those engaging in criminal endeavours: it is only a matter of time before justice is served,” he said.

