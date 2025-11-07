Ekurhuleni deputy principal shot while entering school premises

The ongoing matric exams were not halted due to the incident.

A deputy principal was shot on Friday morning while entering Dinoto Technical Secondary School in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni.

The shooting prompted an immediate police investigation and the deployment of psychosocial support teams to the school.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) confirmed the incident, which occurred on 7 November 2025, as the deputy principal was making his way onto the school premises.

Deputy principal receiving medical treatment

The victim sustained injuries in the shooting and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care, according to provincial department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be established.

However, Mabona confirmed that the police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ALSO READ: Reiger Park shooting reignites calls for gun reform

Support teams deployed to school

The department has dispatched psychosocial support teams, including officials from the Ekurhuleni North District, to provide counselling and support to educators, learners and staff affected by the incident.

However, Mabona stated that the ongoing matric exams were not halted due to the incident.

“Despite this unfortunate event, the school has continued with the ongoing National Senior Certificate

(NSC) examinations under close monitoring to ensure minimal disruption and to maintain a safe

environment for all learners.”

MEC condemns violence

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed shock at the incident and called for swift justice.

“We are deeply shocked by this incident. Schools are meant to be safe spaces for both learners and educators.

“The department condemns this senseless act of violence in the strongest possible terms. We wish the Deputy Principal a full and speedy recovery, and we urge law enforcement authorities to ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice,” said Chiloane.

Mabona earlier stated that the department is deeply disturbed by the incident at the Daveyton school.

READ NEXT: Matric pupil in court for deadly Westbury shooting