Ekurhuleni horror crash: Drunk driver arrested after child killed

The accident occurred on Olifantsafontein Road and South View on Friday, involving a Toyota Avanza and an Audi.

A 30-year-old man who was under the influence of alcohol has been arrested after two people, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed in a head-on collision in Ekurhuleni on the East Rand.

The accident occurred on Friday at the intersection of Olifantsafontein Road and South View, involving a Toyota Avanza and an Audi.

Accident

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

“On Friday, 20 March 2026, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department Clayville Precinct Officers responded to an accident scene on Olifantsfontein Road and South View, involving two vehicles.

“It is alleged that a thirty-year-old male driver of the Audi was under the influence of alcohol and collided head-on with the Avanza.

“Tragically, a young girl between the ages of ten and eleven years, along with the driver of the Avanza, succumbed to their injuries and were both certified dead on scene by paramedics,” Makgato said.

Breathalyzer

Makgato said a sixteen-year-old female passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported to Thembisa Tertiary Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

“Officers conducted an alcohol test on the Audi driver, which returned a reading of 0.64. He has since been arrested and will face charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and negligent driving, culpable homicide and fleeing the scene.”

Picture: EMPD

Easter Road Safety

Meanwhile, with the Easter break around the corner, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy will unveil the 2026 Easter Road Safety Campaign in a bid to maintain safety on the country’s road network.

Creecy is expected to launch the campaign on Friday along the N3 near the Spruitview off-ramp on the East Rand in Gauteng.

Traffic volumes are expected to increase significantly as holidaymakers, travellers, and church congregants undertake various activities, including religious pilgrimages, during the long weekend.

During the 2025 Easter period, fatalities decreased by 45.6% (from 307 to 167) compared to 2024, which Creecy attributed to consistent law enforcement and strong civil society partnerships