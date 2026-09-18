Ekurhuleni killings: Police warn public not to circulate fake suspect photos

Saps urges the public not to share photos of alleged suspects in the Ekurhuleni murders, saying no identikit has been released.

As fear spreads over the murders of nine women in Ekurhuleni, the police have warned the public not to share photos of alleged suspects, saying no identikit or wanted poster has been officially released.

The South African Police Service (Saps) says they will communicate officially if a suspect in the brutal murders is positively identified and the police need the public’s assistance.

No identikit, wanted poster or photo released – Saps

“The Saps urges members of the public not to circulate or share photographs of persons alleged to be linked to the murders of women in the area,” the police said on Friday evening.

“Saps has not issued any identikit, wanted poster or photograph of a suspect or suspects in connection with these cases.”

The police’s warning comes amid fake Saps person of interest posters circulating on social media.

Saps cautioned members of the public against sharing unverified information, as this may result in innocent people being wrongly identified, harassed or targeted.

Police says it is following every lead in Ekurhuleni murders

“Saps assures the public that it is seized with these cases and is following every lead that may assist investigators in establishing the circumstances surrounding the murders and identifying those responsible,” the police said.

“Communities are urged to rely only on information issued through official Saps communication channels and to report any information that may assist the investigation to the police.”

Meanwhile, the police have offered a R400 000 reward for information that could lead to a breakthrough in the investigation.

The DA is also offering a cash reward of R500 000 for information that leads to the successful criminal prosecution of the murderer or murderers.