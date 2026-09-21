Ekurhuleni murders: Possible love triangle emerges as two suspects appear in court

A third suspect arrested in connection with the case was not enrolled because police did not have sufficient evidence to place the matter before court.

Preliminary findings suggest that the killing of Jabulile Ntimba could be connected to a dispute over a romantic relationship, according to Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili.

Investigators have been pursuing several leads following the discovery of Ntimba’s body in Villa Liza township, near Dawn Park, on 17 September 2026.

The victim was found partially clothed and became the ninth woman found dead in the East Rand since July this year.

Three people – a man and two women – were arrested in Gauteng over the weekend by the South African Police Service (Saps) in connection with Ntimba’s death.

Relationship angle emerges in Dawn Park murder case

Speaking outside the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 21 September 2026, Mosikili indicated that detectives had identified a possible relationship-related motive in the investigation.

“This includes what has been described as a possible love triangle. That is what the team is picking up.

“However, we will not divulge further information in this regard at this stage because we do not want to compromise the investigation.

“We don’t want to talk [about] information that will jeopardise the investigation, including our responsibilities to establish the truth to those responsible and ensure that evidence is properly placed,” Mosikili told the media.

Suspects in court

The investigation into Ntimba’s death has already resulted in two suspects appearing in court on charges of premeditated murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Fortunate Masilela and Tsakane Nester Msithini concealed their faces with newspapers while standing in the dock.

The magistrate reportedly ordered that their faces not be shown.

Masilela and Msithini will remain in custody until their next appearance on 1 October, when their bail applications are expected to be heard.

Mosikili confirmed that a third suspect arrested in connection with the case was not enrolled because the police did not have sufficient evidence to place the matter before court at this stage.

“There’s still a lot of follow-ups that have been made and the possible links.

“That is why the issues of the identity kit that will have to be done, if so required, including any further information that might link any other suspected person.”

Serial killer theory not ruled out over Ekurhuleni murders

Speculation on social media that a serial killer could be operating in Ekurhuleni has been rife, amid the discovery of several women’s bodies in different areas.

Mosikili stated that the police were aware of the theory and had not ruled out the possibility that some of the cases could be connected.

“The team of analysts are working very hard to see if there are links to all these cases. As of now and today… we are still connecting the dots.”

The investigation has involved analysts, detectives and other specialists who are assessing information from the various murder scenes and cases.

The first of the nine victims, Busisiwe Mahlangu, was found in Kempton Park on 15 July.

Her death was followed by the discovery of Itumeleng Kekana in Kempton Park on 3 August and Nomfesane Mjobo in the same area on 26 August.

An unidentified woman was subsequently found floating in the Clayville River in Olifantsfontein on 7 September.

The deaths continued with the discovery of Gracious Nkomo in Kempton Park on 10 September, Elizabeth Moselakgomo in the same area two days later and another woman, whose name has been withheld pending notification of her family, in Olifantsfontein on 14 September.

Dineo Motapane was found in Kwa-Thema on 15 September, followed two days later by the discovery of Ntimba in Dawn Park.

Mosikili told reporters that the first suspect arrested in connection with Mahlangu’s murder had appeared in court several times and remained in custody.

The accused is expected to appear again in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 28 October 2026.

Police vow to build cases on evidence

With public concern growing over the deaths, Mosikili stressed that the police were determined to identify those responsible, but would not compromise investigations by making premature arrests.

“We want to make sure that when we arrest, we arrest the right people, based on evidence that can stand before a court of law.

“We are not going to rush these investigations simply to make arrests. We owe it to the victims, we owe it to their families, and we owe it to justice to get this right.”

The police have also maintained a R400 000 reward for information that could help investigators solve the murders.

No one has yet come forward to claim the reward.

“As we indicated earlier, we are investigating the facts of each case thoroughly to ensure that we get to the real perpetrators.

“We are examining every available piece of evidence and following every credible lead. We are hopeful that we are getting closer to the truth.

“As we piece together the evidence, connect the information and follow the leads before us, we believe we will get to those responsible.”