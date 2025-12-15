Elderly traditional healer shot dead by unknown motorist in Limpopo

The suspect told the elderly man that he was a police detective and there was an outstanding case against him.

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who shot and killed an 80-year-old traditional healer.

Police said they were alerted about the murder at Nwa-Khuwani village at the weekend and rushed to the vicinity.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the motive for the shooting is unknown.

“Upon arrival, they found the deceased’s son, who pointed out his father lying on his back next to the gate.”

Ledwaba said the duo were asleep when the son heard a motor vehicle hooting outside the house and woke up to check.

“On his arrival, he found an unknown male suspect standing outside his motor vehicle. The son was requested to call his father and an elderly person came with his son to the suspect’s motor vehicle that was parked next to the gate.”

Ledwaba said the suspect told the elderly man he was a police detective and that there was an outstanding case against him, but the suspect was unaware of any warrants.

“Suddenly, the male suspect fired multiple shots at the elderly male victim who fell down. Afterwards, the suspect fled the scene in a motor vehicle and members of the emergency medical services were summoned to the scene.”

“Sadly, the elderly male victim was certified dead on their arrival at the scene.”

“A case of murder has been registered for further investigation. The police in Giyani seek immediate assistance in the apprehension of an unknown male suspect responsible for the murder,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba said anyone with information that can assist with the investigations should urgently contact the investigating ifficer Sergeant Michel Shivuri on 082 729 0351 or the crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police or MySAPSApp.

Police investigations are continuing.

Fake cops shot dead

Meanwhile, two suspects have been shot dead during a high-speed chase in the Free State.

It is understood that the shootout occurred with Gauteng police and private security in Parys early on Monday morning.

The suspects were allegedly dressed in South African Police Service (Saps) uniforms.

Officers also recovered firearms and blue lights.

