Councillor nabbed with unlicensed firearm in KZN

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court.

A 49-year-old KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) councillor candidate contesting the upcoming Local Government Elections has been arrested after police allegedly found an unlicensed firearm and ammunition in his possession.

The man was handcuffed during an intelligence-driven operation in Dassenhoek, west of Durban IN KZN on Tuesday, 27 October 2026.

According to KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, officers acted on information about a man who was allegedly in possession of a firearm.

Arrest

The information was operationalised, leading investigators to a residence in the Ekukhanyeni area of Dassenhoek, where the suspect was located and confronted.

Police said the suspect was found with a firearm and ammunition during the operation. When requested to provide documentation authorising him to possess the weapon and ammunition, he allegedly failed to do so.

“He was immediately arrested and charged for being in the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition,” said Netshiunda.

Elections

The seizure forms part of ongoing efforts by police to remove illegal firearms from communities, as authorities continue to crack down on gun-related crime across the province.

In a development likely to attract attention ahead of the Local Government Elections, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is a councillor candidate representing a political party.

However, police have not disclosed the name of the suspect or the political organisation he is affiliated with.

The arrest comes at a time when law enforcement agencies are maintaining a heightened focus on election-related safety and security, with authorities closely monitoring any incidents that could affect public confidence in the electoral process.

Court appearance

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court, where he will face charges relating to the alleged illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Police investigations into the matter are continuing.

The local municipal elections are expected to take place on Wednesday, 4 November 2026.