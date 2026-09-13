Elephants trample poacher in Kruger National Park illegal incursion

With the assistance of the local community, one other suspect was arrested.

A suspected poacher was found dead in the Kruger National Park (KNP) after fleeing from a herd of elephants, following an illegal incursion through the Pafuri area.

The grim discovery that underscores the deadly risks of wildlife crime and the park’s intensified anti‑poaching operations.

Illegal entry

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said Kruger National Park rangers received information on Saturday, 12 September 2026, about two suspected poachers who allegedly entered the park illegally through the Pafuri area on Friday, 11 September 2026.

“Preliminary information suggests that the two suspects encountered a herd of elephants while inside the park and fled in different directions, subsequently losing contact with one another.

“One of the suspects later returned home and reported that his accomplice was missing, indicating that he had heard him screaming during the incident,” Louw said.

Arrest

Louw added that the matter was reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“With the assistance of the local community, one suspect was arrested. The individual subsequently admitted to participating in the unlawful entry into the park and accompanied SANParks Rangers from the Pafuri Ranger Post to the area where the incident reportedly occurred.”

He said rangers followed tracks from the Luvuvhu River for approximately six kilometres into the park, where they discovered the body of the missing suspect.

“During the search, the remains of a buffalo, believed to have been illegally hunted, were also found.”

Louw said Saps has been informed and will continue with the necessary investigative and forensic processes.

Rhino poachers

In July, rangers on patrol in the Pretoriuskop section of Kruger National Park encountered four suspected rhino poachers late Sunday night, sparking a shootout.

One 32‑year‑old suspect was arrested after sustaining gunshot wounds and was found with a rifle, while three accomplices fled, leaving behind another firearm.

The injured suspect was treated under police guard and will face court once medically fit, as Saps continues efforts to trace the fugitives.