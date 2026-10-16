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JUST IN: ‘Ex-ANC regional treasurer’ who skipped Madlanga Commission arrested at OR Tambo Airport

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

1 minute read

16 October 2026

06:49 am

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The official was reportedly handcuffed at the airport on Thursday night,

JUST IN: Ex-ANC regional treasurer arrested at OR Tambo while allegedly trying to flee SA

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A 49-year-old man has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday while allegedly attempting to flee the country.

The official, who has not been identified, was reportedly handcuffed at the airport on Thursday night, 16 October 2026, just moments before he was set to board an international flight.

Media reports claimed the man was a North West businessman and former ANC North West Regional Treasurer, but police did not confirm this, only saying that the man was meant to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

“The suspect was arrested for failing to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry,” police revealed on Friday.

He is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

*This is a developing story.

Read more on these topics

African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng SAPS Madlanga commission North West Province OR Tambo International Airport South African Police Service (SAPS)
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