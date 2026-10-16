JUST IN: ‘Ex-ANC regional treasurer’ who skipped Madlanga Commission arrested at OR Tambo Airport

The official was reportedly handcuffed at the airport on Thursday night,

A 49-year-old man has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Friday while allegedly attempting to flee the country.

The official, who has not been identified, was reportedly handcuffed at the airport on Thursday night, 16 October 2026, just moments before he was set to board an international flight.

Media reports claimed the man was a North West businessman and former ANC North West Regional Treasurer, but police did not confirm this, only saying that the man was meant to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

“The suspect was arrested for failing to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry,” police revealed on Friday.

He is expected to appear before the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

*This is a developing story.