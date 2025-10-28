Experts warn of targeted violence against women after Mamelodi killings

Analysts highlight escalation of violence against women in Gauteng, stressing need for proactive strategies from police and communities.

A 38-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with two murders and one attempted murder after the bodies of two women were found next to a road in Mamelodi on Sunday.

A third victim, who was shot during the incident, is receiving medical treatment in hospital, police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said.

“A joint team, consisting of detectives from Gauteng Serious and Violent Crime Unit, provincial Crime Intelligence and Mamelodi East detectives arrested the suspect at a filling station in Pretoria,” he said.

Gauteng police arrest suspect in Mamelodi double murder

Sibeko said the suspect was expected to appear in the Mamelodi Magistrate’s court tomorrow.

The discovery of two bodies over the weekend has the residents of Mamelodi living in fear.

Five other women were found killed and dumped in the eastern part of Pretoria in the past year.

The motive for the double murder was unknown, said Tshwane district police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk.

Video footage and photos of the two women spread like wildfire on social media, sparking fears that women were unsafe.

“On Sunday, at approximately 6.15am, police officers were summoned to Sompisi Street, Extension 17, Mamelodi East, after community members discovered the bodies of two women,” Van Dyk said.

Trend of women being deliberately targeted

The two victims, Tshiamo Moramaga and Baleseng Moramaga, aged 21 and 22, both had gunshot wounds to the head, he said.

Rural criminologist Witness Maluleka said the girls were obviously targeted.

“Cases of this nature are common in South Africa, with young people mostly targeted, irrespective of gender.”

Earlier this year, the discovery of five bodies in the Pretoria East region sparked fears about a serial killer on the loose after three burned bodies of young women were discovered in July, between Denlyn and Waltloo stations.

A fourth body was found in August. Helder Isidro, 36, from Eersterust, is facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice after another victim, Loveness Magabe, 30, was found in an open field.

Isidro will be back in court in January.

Demand for police intervention and community action

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said the escalation of murder and crimes against women requires the minister of police and other government stakeholders to urgently implement and enforce crime prevention strategies and to involve community stakeholders in these processes.

ANC Greater Tshwane region secretary George Matjila, said the ANC was appalled by the brutal killing of the two women.