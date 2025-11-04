JUST IN: Explosives expert arrested at Nasrec ahead of G20 summit

The expert was arrested for trespassing.

As South Africa prepares to host world leaders at the G20 Summit, an explosives expert has been arrested for alleged trespassing.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) deputy spokesperson William Balyi told The Citizen the man was handcuffed on Monday at the National Exhibition Centre (Nasrec) in Johannesburg.

The G20 Social Summit is scheduled for 18–20 November 2025 in Johannesburg.

Arrest

“[An explosives expert] got more than he bargained for when he was arrested on Monday, 3 November 2025, at Nasrec for [alleged] trespassing. His stunt at Nasrec was an attempt to prove his falsehood that South Africa’s security apparatus was not ready to secure the forthcoming G20 Leaders’ Summit.

“[His] arrest is a clear demonstration that the law enforcement agencies are more than ready to ensure the security of all delegates to the G20 Leaders’ Summit,” Baloyi said.

The Citizen has contacted the police and the expert’s company for comment. This will be included in the story when received.

Last month, the expert claimed that South Africa’s major international airports could be dangerously underprepared for a bomb threat ahead of the G20 Summit.

The expert said he believed OR Tambo International, Cape Town International and King Shaka International airports are not bomb-safety compliant.

G20

Baloyi said that since taking over the G20 Presidency, South Africa has already hosted more than 130 preparatory meetings, some at the Ministerial level and with the Governors of central banks, without any incident.

He said South Africa is ready to host the summit.

“We want to appeal. is to make sure that people welcome the leaders G20 summit that we are we are hosting is quite a big event, and they must all rally behind the country to welcome these people and not try to make a mockery of this important thing, as it will affect the image of the country, and that won’t be tolerated from our side as the government.

South Africa is hosting the G20 summit for the first time. The country adopted the G20 Presidency theme of ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’.

South Africa assumed the presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2024, taking over from Brazil.

*This is a developing story

