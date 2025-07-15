Pagad member Faizel Felix rearrested after 8 years on the run

Faizel Felix remains in custody following his arrest and court appearance on 14 July 2025.

A 52-year-old member of People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) who had evaded authorities for eight years was arrested in Wynberg on Monday.

Faizel Felix appeared briefly in court on Monday, facing charges of illegal firearm possession.

Felix was apprehended by the Hawks Crimes Against the State (Cats) team in the Western Cape on a warrant that had been outstanding since 2016, according to the Department of Justice, Crime Prevention and Security.

Eight-year manhunt ends

The department confirmed that “Felix, has been on the run for the past 8 years” following his failure to appear in court after being granted bail in 2015.

Felix’s legal troubles began when he was initially arrested on 19 August 2015, by the Special Investigating Group for the City of Cape Town on charges of illegal possession of a firearm.

The case was subsequently transferred to the Hawks for further investigation.

Court appearance and bail jump

Following his 2015 arrest, Felix appeared before the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court where he was granted bail on the firearm possession charge.

However, his compliance with the legal process was short-lived.

“Felix appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate court for the illegal possession of a firearm he was granted bail. He disappeared and never attended court again,” the department stated.

His failure to return to court prompted judicial authorities to issue an arrest warrant, which remained active until his capture on Monday.

Next court appearance

Felix remains in custody following his arrest and court appearance on 14 July 2025.

The Department of Justice confirmed that the case continues, with Felix scheduled to appear at the Wynberg Regional Court on 17 July 2025.

