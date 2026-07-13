Fake Gucci, Louis Vuitton items among R78m illicit goods seized in Limpopo

The law enforcement operation was conducted in Tzaneen, Phalaborwa and Mankweng

A crackdown across Limpopo has stripped criminal networks of illicit and counterfeit goods worth nearly R78 million in what police have described as a decisive strike against syndicates in the province.

The three‑day operation, conducted between 7 and 9 July in Tzaneen, Phalaborwa and Mankweng, was spearheaded by the National Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Unit.

Operation

It included Public Order Policing (POP), Sars Customs, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra), the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS), the Department of Agriculture and brand protection specialists.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba hailed the coordinated raids as a major breakthrough.

“This was a decisive strike against syndicates that continue to threaten consumer safety, flout regulations and damage the economy,” he said.

Counterfeit goods

Ledwaba confirmed that more than 162 000 illicit and counterfeit items were seized.

“A total of 162 072 illicit and counterfeit items were seized during the operation. The seized goods included branded clothing and footwear, jewellery, cosmetics, fashion accessories, toys, consumable goods, illicit medicines, agricultural products, including pesticides and honey, alcohol, as well as electrical, automotive and mechanical products that failed to comply with compulsory specifications,” Ledwaba explained.

Picture: Saps

Among the fake merchandise were luxury labels such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton, as well as everyday items like board games and face creams. Ledwaba confirmed that 37 non‑compliance notices were also issued to businesses found to be in contravention of legislation.

“The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, applauded Limpopo South African Police Service members and their law enforcement partners by remaining committed to disrupting the trade in illicit and counterfeit goods, protecting consumers and ensuring compliance with the laws of the Republic of South Africa,” he said.

Picture: Saps

Risks

Officials emphasised that counterfeit goods not only erode legitimate business but also pose health and safety risks to consumers. Items such as fake medicines, pesticides and sub‑standard electrical products can have life‑threatening consequences.

Investigations into the source and distribution networks of the seized goods are continuing, with authorities vowing further operations to clamp down on the illicit trade.