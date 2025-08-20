Crime

Fake Louis Vuitton bags and belts seized in R67 million illicit-goods raid

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Deputy News Editor

3 minute read

20 August 2025

12:15 pm

This is the South African Police Service's second major raid worth millions.

Fake Louis Vuitton bags police illicit goods raid

Picture: South African Police Service/X

Police in Gauteng have conducted another raid in Johannesburg and seized items worth millions on Tuesday.

The Saps Gauteng counterfeit unit, City Deep’s border police, brand protectors and the crime prevention wardens visited three shops in areas including Booysens, Randburg and Florida and seized counterfeit items.

The seized items include clothing, shoes, cellphone accessories, Louis Vuitton handbags and belts, with an estimated total value of R67.2 million.

“The Gauteng counterfeit unit remains committed to protecting consumers and businesses from the risks associated with counterfeit goods,” said the Saps on Wednesday.

Illicit goods nationwide

This is the South African Police Service’s second major raid recently that is worth millions.

Just three weeks ago, police announced their nationwide operations resulted in the seizure of illicit goods worth more than R156 million.

The operations were led by the national counterfeit and illicit goods unit, with support from Public Order Policing (POP), the South African Revenue Services’ (Sars) customs and enforcement team, counterfeit depot officials, brand protectors and private security personnel.

The team targeted shops in Marabastad, Mokopane, Mbombela, Bela Bela, Mookgophong and Modimolle.

During these operations, the team seized more than 23 000 items imitating high-end designer brands that include clothing, shoes, bags, caps, and watches, as well as counterfeit jewellery, sunglasses, perfumes, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Sports apparel that bears the Springboks trademark and other well-known brand clothing items were seized outside Mbombela Stadium and Loftus Stadium, respectively, during the Springbok rugby games against visiting countries.

The team also confiscated illicit cigarettes valued at over R50 000.

“The Counterfeit Goods Act aims to combat the trade in counterfeit goods by protecting trademarks, copyrights, and certain mark owners from the unlawful use of their intellectual property on goods and preventing such counterfeit goods from entering the market,” said Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk.

“Saps remains committed to eradicating the illegal trade in counterfeit goods in an effort to protect consumers, support legitimate businesses, and ensure the integrity of South Africa’s economy.”

