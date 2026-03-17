Fake ‘woman of God’ targets Limpopo student in extortion bid

Police urge vigilance after a student was coerced during a video call and blackmailed by a suspect posing as a religious figure

The police are warning about a growing extortion trend targeting young people after a Limpopo student was allegedly manipulated into explicit acts via a video call by a fake “woman of God”.

An extortion case at the University of Venda has prompted Limpopo provincial commissioner of police Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe to warn the public.

She urged vigilance, particularly among students, about a scam involving spiritual manipulation and threats.

Victim manipulated during video call and blackmailed

The incident was reported at Thohoyandou police station on Sunday, 15 March 2026.

An unknown woman who falsely claimed to be a “woman of God” called a 20-year-old student. She said she was capable of removing evil spirits.

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Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect allegedly manipulated the victim during a video call.

The victim was instructed to perform inappropriate acts under the pretence of a spiritual cleansing ritual.

“The suspect then allegedly took screenshots without the victim’s consent and proceeded to demand money, threatening to publish the images if payment was not made,” Ledwaba said.

Extortion and exploitation

Hadebe condemned the incident, describing it as a serious form of extortion and exploitation.

She urged community members, especially young people and students, to be careful when receiving phone calls from unknown people, especially those who make spiritual and supernatural claims.

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“Criminals are increasingly using manipulation and intimidation to exploit victims,” said Hadebe.

Police caution public

The provincial commissioner also cautioned the public against sharing personal or intimate information with strangers or complying with their demands.

“Members of the public are advised never to engage in explicit acts during online interactions with unknown persons,” she said.

“If you receive threats or suspicious requests, report the matter immediately to the nearest police station. Do not send money or vouchers to unknown individuals.”

The police have urged the public to report criminals by contacting their nearest police station. They can also call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app.

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