Father accused of killing daughters, 1 and 11, nabbed after days on the run

The father allegedly poured sleeping pills into his family's food.

A 34-year-old father accused of poisoning his family and killing his two young daughters has been arrested after a manhunt by the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

The arrest comes days after the horrific incident left two children dead and their mother and sister fighting for survival.

EMPD Community Liaison Unit (CLU) Officers handcuffed the father on Thursday in connection with the murder of his two daughters, aged one and eleven years.

Murder

The incident occurred on Tuesday.

The arrest follows information received from a reliable source regarding a suspect who allegedly poured sleeping pills into his family’s food.

EMPD spokesperson Millicent Kekana said two of his daughters were declared dead at the scene, while his wife and another daughter survived the incident.

“The suspect fled after the incident. Officers went on the hunt, followed up on the leads, and successfully apprehended the suspect at the corner of Lambert and Prince in the Germiston area.

“The suspect faces charges of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder, in respect of his wife and surviving daughter.”

He was detained at Germiston Police Station and is expected to appear soon before the Germiston Magistrates’ Court.

Hijacker shot dead

Earlier this week, a suspected hijacker was shot dead following a dramatic police chase and gun battle in Umbilo, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Police said officers on routine patrol spotted the suspect firing shots next to a BMW on Clark Road. After exchanging fire with police, the suspect allegedly hijacked an e-hailing vehicle at gunpoint and continued shooting as he sped away.

Wounded

Officers from Saps and Metro Police pursued him before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a residential property.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the owner of the BMW was shot and injured, while reports that a bystander or student was struck by a stray bullet are false.

No police officers were injured, despite several police vehicles being hit by gunfire. Investigations are continuing