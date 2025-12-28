Father found dead after teenage daughter murdered in Limpopo village

An inquest docket has been opened to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police have opened an inquest following the discovery of a 45-year-old man’s body at Rotterdam Village in Hlanganani on Friday, just one day after his teenage daughter was found murdered inside his home.

The body of Xilaveko Suke,15, was discovered on Christmas Day inside a one-room house, while her father, 45-year-old Peter Themba Baloyi, was found hanging from a tree in nearby bushes the following day.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the teenager and her father had been reported missing after they allegedly left home together on Monday, 22 December 2025.

“The 15-year-old girl was reported missing on Monday, 22 December 2025, after she allegedly left home with her father, who was purportedly travelling with her to Giyani,” said Ledwaba.

This prompted the police to issue a public appeal for assistance in tracing their whereabouts.

Teenager’s body found in father’s house

On Christmas morning, police received a report that led to the grim discovery at Baloyi’s residence.

Ledwaba said officers arrived at the scene at around 8.50am, where the victim’s paternal grandmother directed them to the body inside the one-room house.

“The body was in a partially decomposed state and had a visible stab wound,” Ledwaba said.

Police immediately opened a murder case and launched an investigation into the teenager’s death.

The situation escalated later that same day when the house where Suke’s body was found was set alight.

Ledwaba confirmed that police were alerted to the arson incident at approximately 6pm.

“Police attended the scene and investigations into the arson incident are underway.”

Father’s body discovered in bushes

Following investigations, police located Baloyi’s body on Friday afternoon.

Ledwaba said the discovery was made at about 1.30pm in bushes near Rotterdam Village, where the father was found hanging from a tree.

“An inquest docket has been opened to determine the circumstances surrounding his death,” Ledwaba said.

He added that police investigations into both the murder and inquest incidents are ongoing as authorities work to piece together the events that led to the tragic deaths of the father and daughter.

