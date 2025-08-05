Femicide horror as EC man kills wife and ex-girlfriend

A man is on the run after allegedly shooting his ex-girlfriend and wife in a double femicide in Lusikisiki.

As South Africa marks Women’s Month, an Eastern Cape man is wanted for killing his reportedly pregnant ex-girlfriend and then going home and shooting his wife while she slept.

A 42-year-old man is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing two women in the Ngobozana area in Lusikisiki on Tuesday.

The man allegedly shot and killed his 49-year-old wife and 22-year-old ex-girlfriend in the early hours of the day between 1am and 1:30am.

Police searching for man accused of killing wife and ex-girlfriend

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said that the motive for the killings is unknown at this stage.

According to reports, the suspect first shot his ex-girlfriend at a tavern in the Chithwayo locality before he then proceeded to his home in Unity Park. He then allegedly shot his wife while she was asleep.

The suspect fled the scene in the family’s vehicle, which police later discovered abandoned.

The police are appealing to anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts to contact Lusikisiki Detectives Head, Colonel Siyabulela Kufa, on 082 302 5118, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station. Gantana said callers can remain anonymous.

This tragic incident of gender-based violence (GBV) comes as South Africa commemorates Women’s Month.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), over the past year, the Saps Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit has made significant inroads in tackling GBV and related crimes.

Women’s Month and police progress with GBV cases

Between 1 April 2024 and 31 March 2025, the unit arrested 22 219 suspects for GBV, femicide, sexual offences, and crimes against children, and secured 2 941 convictions.

Breakdown of convictions:

604 offenders sentenced to life imprisonment

350 offenders sentenced to 20 years or more

735 offenders sentenced to 10–19 years

1 391 offenders sentenced to one – 9 years

During the same period, the unit arrested all 22 219 suspects for crimes related to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) mandate. Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal registered the most arrests:

Western Cape: 4 727

Gauteng: 4 278

KwaZulu-Natal: 3 802

The National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola, praised the dedicated men and women in blue for their tireless efforts in protecting society’s most vulnerable.

Safer SA for women and children

“Through resilience, unwavering dedication, and high-quality investigations, our men and women in blue continue to ensure that sexual offenders are brought to justice and removed from society,” Masemola said.

“Every conviction brings us one step closer to a safer South Africa for all women and girl children.”