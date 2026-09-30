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Five arrested after Dutywa bus attack ends in flames and robbery

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

30 September 2026

06:10 am

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Police received a complaint of a group of suspects travelling in several bakkies allegedly pelting a bus with stones.

Five arrested after Dutywa bus attack ends in flames and robbery

The attack on the privately-owned bus occurred in Chachazela, Chisela A/A, just outside Dutywa, on Tuesday. Picture: iStock

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Five suspects are behind bars after a violent dawn attack on a bus outside Dutywa in the Eastern Cape ended in flames, robbery, and injuries.

The suspects were handcuffed during a swift multi‑agency response that Acting Amathole District Commissioner Brigadier Zinikele Freddie hailed as proof that “fighting crime is a collective responsibility.”

Attack

The attack on the privately-owned bus occurred in Chachazela, Chisela A/A, just outside Dutywa, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Majola Nkohli said officers were summoned at about 07:15am after receiving a complaint that a group of suspects travelling in several bakkies allegedly pelted a bus with stones along Colosa Road.

Flames

Nkholi said that at the scene, police, with other law enforcement agencies, found the bus engulfed in flames with no occupants inside.

“Preliminary investigations were conducted, and it was established that the bus was allegedly attacked by suspects who were travelling in several bakkies. It is further said that the suspects robbed the occupants of their personal belongings, including cash, before setting the bus alight.

“The driver and another passenger sustained minor injuries during the incident. The other passengers escaped unscathed,” Nkholi said.

Bus attack

Nkholi said that while officers were busy with the first scene, they received a complaint that another bus was being chased by people travelling in bakkies nearby.

“The team managed to locate and rescue the second bus before any damage could be inflicted. Police arrested five men aged between 25 and 56 after linking them to the first crime scene.

“They are due to appear in the Dutywa magistrate’s court on 30 September 2026 on charges of malicious damage to property, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm,” Nkholi said.

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Acting Amathole District Commissioner, Brigadier Zinikele Freddie, praised the collaboration among all stakeholders for their involvement.

“Fighting crime is a collective responsibility,” said Brigadier Freddie

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