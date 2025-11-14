Five arrested for murder at illegal Polokwane rehabilitation centre

Staff members allegedly assaulted escapees who were brought back to facility.

Five men aged between 25 and 35 have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old man at an illegally operating rehabilitation centre in Spitskop Village, Ga-Mamabolo, in the Mopani District.

The incident occurred on Monday, 3 November 2025, at approximately 10am when five residents escaped from the facility.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, a security officer traced the escapees and brought them back to the centre.

“On their arrival at the centre, they were allegedly assaulted with all sorts of objects. As a result, they sustained serious injuries,” said Ledwaba.

He added that the 22-year-old victim died at the scene, while the four survivors were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Coordinated police operation leads to arrests

Haenertsburg detectives, working alongside the Mopani High Patrol and the Mopani Tracking Team, conducted an operation on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, resulting in the apprehension of five suspects.

“Furthermore, the rehabilitation centre was found to be operating illegally,” Ledwaba revealed.

The suspects are scheduled to appear before the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 14 November 2025, facing charges of murder and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police warn illegal centres

Limpopo Provincial Commissioner of Police Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrests and issued a stern warning to operators of unauthorised rehabilitation facilities.

“The law will be very hard on them,” Hadebe said, referring to those running illegal so-called rehabilitation centres.

Ledwaba indicated that additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

