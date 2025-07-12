Five arrested in Jeffrey’s Bay for possession of abalone worth R250 000

Three suspects were also arrested in nearby Komani for possession of abalone and crystal meth.

Five men between the ages of 22 and 37 were arrested along the Jeffrey’s Bay coastline for possession of a large number of abalone.

The men were apprehended by the abalone task team on Thursday.

Suspected abalone poachers seen carrying bags

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said officers spotted a large group of suspected poachers carrying bags suspected to be filled with abalone.

“Members tactically approached the group and managed to arrest five suspects in terms of the Marine Living Resources Act, Act no 18 of 1998. Abalone with an estimated street value of R250 000 was seized,” said McCarthy.

Three caught in Komani with drugs and abalone

Meanwhile, on the same day in Komani, three suspects were arrested for the possession and possible dealing in drugs and abalone.

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said members of Crime Intelligence and the Komani dog unit received information about a white Toyota Starlet with a GP number plate that was transporting abalone and crystal meth (tik) from East London to Gauteng.

Mgolodela said the car was stopped on the N6 near Komani Hospital.

“The trio tried to evade arrest by running in different directions without success as police swiftly caught up with them,” he said.

One bag of abalone with a street value of more than R50 000, 500g of crystal meth worth more than R150 000 and four cellphones were seized. The car was also taken in.

The suspects will appear in the Komani Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 July 2025.

