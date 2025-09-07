Five crime prevention wardens shot during patrol in Daveyton

Police have opened a case of attempted murder as all the wardens survived the shooting incident.

Multiple crime prevention wardens have been injured after they were attacked by a large group on Sunday.

At least five wardens were shot in the early hours of Sunday morning while they were patrolling the streets of Daveyton.

All the wardens survived the attack and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Failed stop and search

The wardens were reportedly exercising their authority when a group resisted, and a skirmish broke out.

“The team allegedly saw approximately 12 unknown people, and when they tried to stop and search them, the group started to run away while shooting at the wardens,” Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed to The Citizen.

The colonel asked anyone with further information on the incident to please report to the nearest police station.

“A case of attempted murder is opened for further investigations,” she confirmed.

‘Amapanyaza’ are peace officers

Known colloquially as “Amapanyaza”, the provincial crime wardens were designated as peace officers in 2023 by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

The wardens have the same authority as the Gauteng traffic officers, and their designation falls under section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“The government is determined to take every possible measure to prevent crime and safeguard the well-being of our neighbourhoods,” stated Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi at the wardens’ pass-out ceremony.

“We have said all along that the crime prevention wardens are a legal, well-equipped provincial law enforcement body that collaborates with other law enforcement organisations in the province,” Lesufi explained.

The Premier addressed wardens in May after some recruits took to social media to claim they had received poor training.

“I will not allow this institution’s credibility to be tainted because it addresses issues on social media,” said Lesufi.

“We encourage you to raise any issues internally, and we will ensure they are addressed promptly.”

