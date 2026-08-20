Five suspects arrested in Limpopo after cops link them to robberies [PICS]

Five suspects arrested after police recover three firearms, ammunition, suspected stolen cellphones and two vehicles in Tubatse.
Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo have arrested five suspects aged between 28 and 47 after recovering three firearms, ammunition, suspected stolen cellphones and two vehicles in the Tubatse policing area.
Detectives received information about two vehicles allegedly being used by suspects who were planning to commit a robbery at a business establishment on Tuesday at around 7pm.
Suspected stolen cellphones
Members immediately traced the vehicles to a liquor outlet in the area and identified them as a white Volkswagen Polo and a maroon Mazda CX-3.
A total of five occupants were found inside the two vehicles. Following a search of the vehicles, officers recovered seven suspected stolen cellphones and two pistols.
One of the pistols was loaded with seven live rounds of ammunition, while the second firearm was loaded with 14 live rounds, along with an additional empty magazine.
Five suspects arrested
Police immediately arrested and detained all five suspects at Tubatse Police Station.
They face charges including possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of suspected stolen property.
Alleged robbery suspect
During the operation, police linked one suspect, aged 28, to an armed robbery case reported in Tubatse in August 2026.
Following further investigations, the suspect led police to a firearm believed to have been used in the robbery.
The members proceeded to the suspect’s residential address, where he allegedly handed over a shotgun with no serial number and four empty cartridges.
The two vehicles were also seized for further investigation.
Illegal firearms
Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, noted that the recovery of the firearms is significant as illegal firearms continue to fuel serious and violent crime in communities.
“We will continue to act on information from our communities and deploy our specialised teams to identify, track and arrest criminals who threaten the safety and security of our people.”
“Those who choose to use firearms to commit robberies and other violent crimes can expect to face the full might of the law,” said Scheepers.
The suspects are expected to appear before the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
Police investigations are ongoing.