Five suspects arrested in Limpopo after cops link them to robberies [PICS]

Five suspects arrested after police recover three firearms, ammunition, suspected stolen cellphones and two vehicles in Tubatse.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo have arrested five suspects aged between 28 and 47 after recovering three firearms, ammunition, suspected stolen cellphones and two vehicles in the Tubatse policing area.

Detectives received information about two vehicles allegedly being used by suspects who were planning to commit a robbery at a business establishment on Tuesday at around 7pm.

Suspected stolen cellphones

Members immediately traced the vehicles to a liquor outlet in the area and identified them as a white Volkswagen Polo and a maroon Mazda CX-3.

Vehicle traced by Limpopo detectives taken in for investigation. Picture: Saps

A total of five occupants were found inside the two vehicles. Following a search of the vehicles, officers recovered seven suspected stolen cellphones and two pistols.

White Polo taken in for investigation after suspects were arrested. Picture: Saps

One of the pistols was loaded with seven live rounds of ammunition, while the second firearm was loaded with 14 live rounds, along with an additional empty magazine.

Five suspects arrested

Police immediately arrested and detained all five suspects at Tubatse Police Station.

They face charges including possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of suspected stolen property.

Suspected stolen cellphones taken in as exhibits while police investigate. Picture: Saps

Alleged robbery suspect

During the operation, police linked one suspect, aged 28, to an armed robbery case reported in Tubatse in August 2026.

Following further investigations, the suspect led police to a firearm believed to have been used in the robbery.

The members proceeded to the suspect’s residential address, where he allegedly handed over a shotgun with no serial number and four empty cartridges.

The two vehicles were also seized for further investigation.

Illegal firearms

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan Scheepers, noted that the recovery of the firearms is significant as illegal firearms continue to fuel serious and violent crime in communities.

“We will continue to act on information from our communities and deploy our specialised teams to identify, track and arrest criminals who threaten the safety and security of our people.”

“Those who choose to use firearms to commit robberies and other violent crimes can expect to face the full might of the law,” said Scheepers.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Police investigations are ongoing.