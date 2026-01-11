Foreign national arrested after found with rocket launcher in Ekurhuleni

After receiving information, police found a rocket launcher and military-grade explosives at the suspect’s house

A 33-year-old foreign national was arrested in Malvern East, Ekurhuleni, after he was found in possession of a rocket launcher and military explosives.

Man caught with rocket launcher and explosives

The police’s anti-gang unit and the officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) conducted an operation at the suspect’s house on Friday after receiving information that he had high-calibre weapons there.

“An operation was conducted and the police pounced on the house and found the suspects with explosives,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

The City of Johannesburg’s Public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku added that officers recovered military-grade explosives, including an RPG-7 launcher, boosters and rounds.

“The suspect failed to provide lawful authorisation and was arrested for possession of military explosives,” said Tshwaku.

“This operation reflects decisive, intelligence-driven enforcement. There is no space for organised violence or illegal weaponry in our city.”

Masondo said the suspect will appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court and is facing charges of possession of military explosives.

Two arrested for possession of illegal firearms

Meanwhile, in the Free State, two suspects were arrested in separate operations for being in possession of illegal firearms.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the first suspect was arrested in Vrede on Thursday when community members raised the alarm about a man with a gun at a local bottle store.

“Police responded swiftly and searched the suspect, where they recovered a 9mm firearm with ammunition concealed on his waist. The firearm had no licence, and the serial number had been filed off,” said Mophiring.

A case of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition has been opened. Forensic ballistic analysis will also be done to determine if the gun was used in other crimes.

Then, on Saturday, tip-offs from community members also led to the arrest of another suspect in Marquard who was allegedly pointing his firearm at people.

“Police immediately acted on the information and proceeded to the identified address. Upon arrival, the suspect was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and ammunition, without a valid licence,” said Mophiring.