Foreign national nabbed with illicit cigarettes worth R150k in Limpopo

Police were on duty conducting an operation when they spotted the foreign national carrying a large bag.

A 42-year-old foreign national has been arrested for dealing in and possession of illicit cigarettes in Limpopo.

The members of the Lephalale K9 Unit and Crime Prevention Unit have handcuffed the man in Lephalale town on Friday, 02 October 2026, at around 1pm.

Foreign national

Police were on duty conducting an operation when they spotted the foreign national carrying a large bag.

“He was followed on foot and entered a supermarket. Police requested to search the bag and found illicit cigarettes inside. Upon questioning, the suspect allegedly indicated that he had stored more cigarettes at a rental premises and also revealed that the cigarettes are not legal in South Africa,” police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

Arrest

Ledwaba added that officers proceeded to the premises where a large quantity of illicit cigarettes was found and seized.

“The suspect was immediately arrested for dealing in and possession of illicit cigarettes. The value of the seized cigarettes is estimated at R150 000.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 05 October 2026.

Police investigations are continuing.

High-speed chase

Last week, a high‑speed chase through Limpopo ended with Mankweng Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) officers seizing illicit cigarettes worth about R100 000, after a suspect abandoned his Mercedes‑Benz and fled into the night.

Ledwaba said officials were patrolling along the D4040 road at Ga-Rampheri at 2:50am when they spotted a white Mercedes-Benz travelling at high speed and appearing suspicious, prompting the police to signal the driver to stop.

“The driver, however, failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The members pursued the vehicle until it reached the Astron Garage at Ga-Chuene, within the Lebowakgomo policing area. The driver subsequently abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby bushes.”

Ledwaba said the police attempted to pursue the suspect, but he managed to evade arrest. He said the suspect remains at large, and police investigations are continuing to trace and apprehend him.