Foreign nationals arrested after discovery of illegal liquor plant in Cape Town

The suspects were found with bottles of two popular alcohol brands, which they were using to package homemade liquor for sale under.

Five Malawian Nationals have been arrested following the discovery of an illegal liquor plant in Cape Town.

The foreign nationals were handcuffed by the City of Cape Town’s Metro Police Neighbourhood Safety Officers (NSOs) in Durbanville on Monday, 5 January 2026.

The City of Cape Town Safety and Security teams also confiscated more than 2 000 litres of homemade gin during the search.

‘Tip-off’

Western Cape MEC for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the discovery followed a community tip-off to the Public Emergency Call Centre (PECC) about suspicious activity at the property.

“The NSO officers responded and, on their arrival, were granted permission to enter the property. Once inside, they discovered 11 large drums filled with the gin as well as a machine seemingly being used to distil the alcohol.”

Branded alcohol

Smith said officers also discovered that the suspects had been gathering bottles of two popular alcohol brands and were packaging the homemade liquor, seemingly to be sold under these brand names.

“Officers arrested three males and two females aged between 18 and 39 on charges of illegal manufacturing of alcohol, contravening the Counterfeit Goods Act and possession of presumed stolen property.

“The scene was handed over to Durbanville Saps [South African Police Service], and our teams have been informed that the homeowner, a Chinese national, has subsequently been arrested.

“The suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. In addition, the suspected counterfeit liquor will now be sent for forensic analysis,” Smith said.

Police probe

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed the arrests.

“Durbanville Saps is investigating a case of illegal manufacturing of alcohol after a manufacturing plant was uncovered by the City of Town’s Metro Police on Monday.

“The discovery of this plant will be used as a stepping stone to uncover more illegal manufacturing plants in this illicit industry,” Twigg said.

Smith warned that “counterfeit alcohol is extremely dangerous” and often contains toxic substances which can lead to severe health issues, and even death.

