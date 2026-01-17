Foreign nationals arrested for manufacturing illicit alcohol in Soweto

Illicit alcohol packaged in 100ml containers, including various branded alcohol labels were found.

Gauteng police have arrested two foreign nationals after they were found manufacturing illicit alcohol in a house in Soweto, south of Johannesburg.

The suspects were arrested at Dobsonville on Saturday, 17 January 2026.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the arrests were a result of intelligence information which was operationalised by officers of the Johannesburg K9 unit.

“The team has confiscated the machinery used, illicit alcohol packaged in 100ml containers, including various branded alcohol labels, and money believed to be the proceeds of crime.

“The two arrested foreign nationals are expected to appear in court on 19 January 2026 on a charge of illegal manufacturing of alcohol under the National Liquor Act 59 of 2003,” Nevhuhulwi said.

ALSO READ: Outrage and shock after young children filmed drinking alcohol

Affecting economy

Nevhuhulwi added that provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni applauded the members for cracking down on illicit alcohol.

“It not only affects the economy of the country but also the health of our communities because substances used as ingredients may be harmful. He further urged alcohol consumers to only buy alcohol from registered liquor outlets.”

Malawian nationals

Earlier this month, five Malawian nationals were arrested following the discovery of an illegal liquor plant in Cape Town.

The foreign nationals were arrested by the city of Cape Town’s Metro Police neighbourhood safety officers in Durbanville on Monday, 5 January 2026.

The Cape Town safety and security teams also confiscated more than 2 000 litres of homemade gin during the search.

Popular alcohol brands

Western Cape MEC for safety and security JP Smith said the discovery followed a community tip-off to the Public Emergency Call Centre about suspicious activity at the property.

“The NSO officers responded and on their arrival were granted permission to enter the property. Once inside, they discovered 11 large drums filled with the gin as well as a machine seemingly being used to distil the alcohol.”

Smith said officers also discovered that the suspects had been gathering bottles of two popular alcohol brands and were repackaging the homemade liquor, seemingly to be sold under these brand names.

NOW READ: Police arrest more than 16 000 suspects and seize over 600 000 litres of alcohol in one week