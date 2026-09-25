Former cop among two nabbed in Eden Park paving brick theft

Residents apprehended a man allegedly removing paving bricks in Datsun Park.

Two suspects, including a former police officer, have been arrested in Ekurhuleni after the illegal removal and resale of municipal paving bricks were uncovered by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

The duo were handcuffed in Eden Park on Thursday, 24 September 2026.

Community arrest

EMPD Community Liaison Unit officers swooped on the suspects, aged 23 and 54, following a tip‑off from vigilant community members.

EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said residents had apprehended a man allegedly removing paving bricks in Datsun Park, sparking an investigation that exposed a wider network.

“During questioning, the suspect led officers to more than 10 properties where stolen municipal bricks had been sold for R1.50 each.

“Residents admitted buying the bricks under the impression they came from a second‑hand site or dumping area, but cooperated fully with law enforcement and voluntarily returned the material,” Thepa said.

Accomplice

The investigation also traced an alleged accomplice – a former police officer – who was found in possession of municipal bricks.

Thepa said both men were arrested and charged with tampering with essential infrastructure, theft of municipal property and possession of suspected stolen goods.

“They remain in custody at Eden Park Police Station and are expected to appear in court soon.”

Community commended

EMPD commended the Eden Park community for helping expose the scheme.

“Community cooperation remains vital in protecting public assets and ensuring municipal infrastructure benefits all residents,” the department said.

Picture: EMPD

Emfuleni

Last month, seven Emfuleni Municipality workers faced charges of fraud, theft, money laundering, and tampering with essential infrastructure after allegedly reconnecting electricity for businesses and residents with arrears in exchange for cash.

The accused manipulated records to show reduced debts while leaving illegal connections intact. They were arrested on 21 August 2026 and appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on 24 August.

The court postponed their bail hearing, and all suspects remain in custody as investigations continue.