Former Crime Intelligence boss Feroz Khan’s uncle, Preggy Padayachee, shot dead.

When Khan was shot in May, Padayachee spoke publicly on behalf of the family

Disgraced former senior Crime Intelligence head Major-General Feroz Khan’s uncle, Preggy Padayachee, has been shot dead.

Padayachee was killed in a shooting on the R21 near Griffiths Road, Ekurhuleni, on Monday evening, 5 October 2026, in what is suspected to be a hit.

Shooting

Padayachee’s friend was reportedly wounded in the shooting.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said they are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident on the R21 road towards OR Tambo International Airport on Monday evening, 05 October 2026.

“According to preliminary information, a driver travelling in a Fiat reportedly experienced a breakdown and contacted a friend for assistance.

“The friend arrived at the scene accompanied by two other people. As they were attending to the vehicle, shots were fired at them. The driver attempted to evade the gunfire but lost control of the vehicle, which collided with a jersey barrier,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Motive

Nevhuhulwi said the driver sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

“One passenger sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to hospital for medical treatment, while the third occupant managed to escape unharmed.

“The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, and no arrests have been made at this stage. Police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Khan shooting

When Khan was shot in May, Padayachee spoke publicly on behalf of the family. He also responded publicly when Khan was arrested.

Padayachee said the suspects responsible for his alleged shooting “must pay.”

“Whoever did must pay for it,” he said.

Madlanga Commission

Khan is set to appear before the Mbuyiseli Madlanga-led commission of inquiry, with parts of his testimony to be heard behind closed doors.

The commission ruled that only commissioners, evidence leaders, and Khan’s legal team may attend the session, scheduled for 6 October, after concerns about evidence previously presented in his absence.

His appearance follows a series of delays and disputes over his participation. Khan failed to attend proceedings on 28 September despite being offered the option to testify virtually after undergoing an independent medical assessment.

Commission chair Madlanga rejected a subsequent request for a postponement, ruled that Khan had not complied with a valid subpoena and indicated that criminal charges should be pursued over his non-attendance.

Allegations

Khan has faced several allegations before the commission, including claims of links to businessmen associated with tobacco company Carnilinx, former anti-corruption head Andrea Johnson, and alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

MK party MP Vusi Shongwe has also alleged he was offered millions of rand to stop probing Khan.

The hearing comes shortly after Khan’s dismissal from SAPS as deputy head of Crime Intelligence following disciplinary proceedings.

He is expected to challenge his dismissal and is also out on R20,000 bail in a separate corruption-related case.