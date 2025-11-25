Former JMPD Chief and Public Safety MMC David Tembe found dead.

South African Police Service and JMPD have yet to confirm the details around David Tembe's death.

A long-serving figure in Johannesburg’s municipal security network has been found dead.

The death of former Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) Chief and former MMC of Public Safety in the city, David Tembe was confirmed on Tuesday morning.

As yet, neither the South African Police Service or JMPD have confirmed the circumstances around Tembe’s death.

Tembe had been acting as a strategic advisor for the current MMC of Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku and had been deployed in various capacities, including to deal with taxi violence at Maponya Mall in August.

Tembe served as JMPD chief while Herman Mashaba was Johannesburg mayor and the ActionSA leader paid a short tribute to the former chief.

“The level of corruption we uncovered during that period, it is really very scary,” Mashaba told ENCA.

“As part of the overall picture of my administration, David Tembe was one of the key components. For me personally, it is a real great loss to our country,” Mashaba added.

*This is a developing story

