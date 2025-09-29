Four dead in vigilante attack at Enkandla informal settlement

The series of brutal incidents occurred in the early hours of Monday.

Western Cape police are investigating the deaths of four people in an apparent vigilante attack in the Enkandla informal settlement, with three of the victims burnt beyond recognition.

It is understood that the series of brutal incidents occurred in the early hours of Monday, 29 September 2025, in Cape Town.

Murder

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said police responded to a complaint of murder around midnight, when they made the grim discovery.

“They discovered the body of a male burnt beyond recognition. While still attending to the scene, officers were alerted to another incident in the same area, where the bodies of two additional males were found, also burnt beyond recognition,” Traut said.

“In a separate, but possibly related matter, about 2am, the body of a 30-year-old male was discovered in the settlement with multiple stab wounds. He was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel.”

Vigilante killing

Traut said the South African Police Service (Saps) strongly condemned these violent acts, “which bear the hallmarks of vigilante killing”, urging the public not to break the law.

“Taking the law into one’s own hands is a criminal offence and will not be tolerated. Such acts not only undermine the rule of law but also create fear and instability in communities.”

Traut added that police investigations are underway to determine who was responsible for these murders, saying the perpetrators will face the “full might of the law”.

“We call on community members to refrain from acts of vigilantism and to report suspected criminal activity through lawful channels. Anyone with information that can assist police investigations is urged to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App.

“Saps remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents in the province and we appeal to communities to work with the police in building safer neighbourhoods,” Traut said.

