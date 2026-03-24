Four wanted suspects shot dead in gun battle with KZN police [VIDEO]

The suspects were wanted for a string of serious crimes.

Four suspects who were wanted for a string of serious crimes have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle occurred in Bellair on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were wanted for murder, attempted murder on police officers, car and truck jacking, business and house robberies, among other crimes.

Shootout

Netshiunda said crime Intelligence officers spotted the suspects in the vicinity of Bellair, and the information was operationalised.

“The suspects, who were tormenting the communities of Mbumbulu, KwaMakhutha, Ntuzuma and Folweni, defied police’s orders to stop, and a high-speed vehicle chase ensued, which ended at a house which the suspects were using as a hideout spot.

“At the house, a shootout ensued between police and the suspects. Four suspects were shot and fatally wounded in the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

Video: Saps

Investigation

Netshiunda added that one suspect narrowly evaded arrest, and police are searching for him.

“Four firearms were found in possession of the suspects, and no police officer was injured during the shootout.”

Netshiuda added that investigations are continuing.

Joburg CBD murder

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for two suspects linked to the murder of a woman in the Johannesburg CBD.

The shooting, which is believed to have been a hit, occurred at the corner of Fox and Joubert Streets on Monday, 23 March 2026.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said they are investigating the shooting.

“On arrival at the scene, the members found the body of a 35-year-old woman who had sustained gunshot wounds. She was declared dead at the scene. Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased was allegedly followed by two unknown suspects who opened fire on her before fleeing the scene on foot.

Motive

“The motive for the attack will form part of the investigations. No arrests have been made at this stage,” Sibeko said.

Police are investigating a case of murder.

Sibeko has urged anyone with information that can assist in the investigation to contact their nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111.