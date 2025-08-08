Four-year-old from Eldorado Park dies after alleged abuse by father

A little girl died in hospital after allegedly suffering severe abuse by her father in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg South.

A four-year-old girl from Eldorado Park, Johannesburg South, who was allegedly beaten and sexually assaulted by her father, has died in hospital.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital admitted the little girl on Wednesday, after police responded to a complaint of the father physically abusing his child.

Found by police with injuries on Wednesday

When the police arrived, they were directed to a backyard shack that was closed. The police discovered a man with a young boy and a young girl inside.

“They noticed that the girl who was sleeping in the bed had head injuries, bruises and a swollen eye,” the Gauteng police said.

ALSO READ: Massive child abuse material seized in Standerton operation [PICS]

The man who claimed to be the children’s father did not provide a clear explanation about what happened to the girl.

Girl died in hospital on Friday

The police subsequently arrested the father and rushed the girl to the hospital for treatment.

She tragically died in hospital on Friday, the police confirmed.

The 32-year-old father was initially charged with attempted murder and child abuse.

After further investigation, the South AFrican Police Service Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units arrested the victim’s mother on Thursday and charged her with defeating the ends of justice.

ALSO READ: Four suspects face attempted murder charges after viral child drug video

The mother reportedly confessed to police during interrogation that she knew about the abuse. She also claimed that she was also a victim of abuse.

Father charged with murder and rape

The father made a brief appearance at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Friday to a full gallery of community members. The case docket has been changed to murder, and a charge of rape has been added.

Responding to the news of the girl’s death, Not In My Name founder Themba Masango expressed frustration over the lack of severe consequences for heinous crimes, suggesting a referendum on reinstating the death penalty.

“This is terrible, and we are angry. We are hoping that the court and the justice system will throw the entire book of the law at this person,” Masango told SABC.