Free State hostage standoff: Police constable arrested after shooting woman

Saps hostage negotiators commenced negotiations with the suspect, which continued for several hours.

A tense standoff in a Free State township ended without further bloodshed when South African Police Service (Saps) hostage negotiators persuaded a 28‑year‑old police constable to surrender himself to authorities after he allegedly shot and wounded a 25‑year‑old woman.

The incident occurred on Moabi Street, Ratanang Township, Jacobsdal on Sunday, 16 August 2026.

Hostage situation

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said officers at Jacobsdal Police Station received information about the hostage situation at about 11:45pm.

Covane said the Xhariep District Commissioner, Brigadier Mohiti Sereetsi, Bloemfontein Tactical Response Team (TRT), Crime Intelligence, SAPS hostage negotiators and other relevant role players were immediately mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival, preliminary information was gathered, indicating that a 25-year-old female had allegedly been shot in the shoulder by a 28-year-old police constable stationed in Hanover, Northern Cape.”

“Saps hostage negotiators commenced negotiations with the suspect, which continued for several hours. At approximately 20:25, the suspect surrendered his service pistol and handed himself over to the police without further loss of life,” Covane said.

Kidnapping

Emergency medical services attended to the hostage victim, who was subsequently transported to a hospital in Kimberley, Northern Cape, for further medical treatment.

“A case of kidnapping and attempted murder has been registered. The suspect, a police constable, was arrested and is expected to appear before the Jacobsdal Magistrate’s Court soon,” Covane said.

Role players commended

Free State Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia, commended the Saps members and all role players for their professionalism and restraint in resolving the situation.

“This incident demonstrates the importance of professional hostage negotiation, patience and a coordinated multidisciplinary response when dealing with volatile and potentially life-threatening situations. The successful resolution of this incident, without further loss of life, is a commendable achievement.

“I commend our hostage negotiators, Tactical Response Team, Crime Intelligence, the Xhariep District management and all other role players who worked tirelessly to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion. Their primary focus remained the preservation of life, and their commitment and professionalism must be acknowledged,” said Lesia.

Law enforcement

Lesia also wished the injured victim a speedy recovery.

“At the same time, the suspect will face the full might of the law, and the circumstances surrounding this incident will be thoroughly investigated. Saps members are equally subject to the law, and any allegations of criminal conduct will be dealt with through due process,” Lieutenant General Lesia concluded. “

Investigations are continuing.