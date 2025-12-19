Free State mother arrested after false claims on children’s deaths

A 40-year-old mother in Meqheleng Township was arrested after falsely claiming her two children died from tuckshop snacks, police say.

The police in Ficksburg arrested the 40-year-old mother from Meqheleng Township in connection with the alleged murder of her two children.

The Free State South African Police Service (Saps) alleges that on Wednesday, 17 December, the mother reported to the police that the children had died after buying snacks from a local tuck shop.

In 2024, food-borne illnesses killed more than 20 children and sent hundreds to the hospital.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases’ (NICD) investigations linked the outbreak to dangerous pesticides, including aldicarb and terbufos.

The pesticides used in agriculture have infiltrated the informal market as unregulated “street pesticides” for rat control, resulting in food contamination in spaza or tuck shop snacks.

Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring, Free State police spokesperson, said that the mother’s report that her children died after eating tuckshop snacks was false.

The mother also allegedly made the report under oath.

Post-mortem to explain exact cause of death

“Following preliminary investigations conducted on 18 December 2025, the case took a significant turn, resulting in the arrest and detention of the children’s mother,” Mophiring said.

Post-mortem examinations will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death of both children.

The mother was expected to appear before the Ficksburg Magistrate’s Court today. She faces charges of two counts of murder and perjury.

Do not engage in mob justice – Saps

Following the children’s tragic deaths, Saps urged members of the community to remain calm and allow the law to take its course.

“The public is further cautioned against engaging in mob justice or any form of unlawful behaviour directed at tuckshop owners or the family of the deceased,” Mophiring said.

“Any person found committing criminal acts will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”