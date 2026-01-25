Free State police launch a manhunt for four suspects after the murder of woman taxi boss

Suspects fled in a vehicle with Gauteng (GP) registration numbers.

Police in the Free State are looking for four suspects driving a vehicle with Gauteng (GP) registration numbers for their involvement in a murder of the Chairperson of the Qwauta Association within the taxi industry.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli said the lifeless body of the 58 year old Matshediso Nteo was found inside a shack on Saturday night at Thabanatshoana Village, Qwaqwa.

He highlighted that the deceased had recently been elected as the chairperson of the association.

ALSO READ: Taxi boss and friend shot dead in suspected Eastern Cape hit

Body with gunshot wounds

Kareli said it was at 20:55 when police in the area received a report regarding a shooting incident in the area.

“Upon arrival at the scene, first responders discovered the body of an African female lying in a pool of blood inside a shack,” he said.

“She sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body and was tragically certified dead at the scene.”

Four suspects on the run

Kareli said according to the information they have gathered thus far, four suspects were seen in the vicinity and may have fled the scene in an unidentified white vehicle with Gauteng (GP) registration numbers.

“The police is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward,” he said.

​“Please contact Detective Warrant Officer Thabang Mbele (Serious and Violent Crime, Murder and Robbery Unit) at 079 760 9530, Saps Crime Stop line 08600 10111 or information can also be shared anonymously via the MySAPS App.”

ALSO READ: Gauteng taxi association chair ‘assassinated’ near Soweto

2024 murder of Taxi boss

It was in 2024 when a taxi boss under the same association was killed in broad daylight. At the time, Nteo told Daily Sun the association does not know the reason behind the attack, and the man was the fourth member of the taxi association to be killed in such a manner.

“We can confirm that the deceased is our member. His brutal murder has shocked us. We don’t know what the cause of the attack is. We will rely on police investigations. However, we can’t rule out that his death might be related to taxi violence.

“He’s the fourth member of our organisation who was brutally killed in such a manner. We fear for our lives. We are asking ourselves who’s next; this is a bloodbath. This thing of taxi violence won’t take us anywhere. We need to debate and find solutions to end our differences. We call on the cops to bring those heartless perpetrators to book,” she said.

Shot while in the car

The publication further detailed that an eyewitness said the deceased was sitting in the driving school vehicle when two unknown men approached him, pretending to enquire about driving lesson prices.

One of them allegedly discharged a gun and shot him several times before fleeing the scene in a Toyota Yaris.

“The deceased used to park his car outside the driving school yard and would join other taxi bosses for lunch. The driving school is closer to the taxi rank, so most taxi owners used to gather there daily. We were shocked to hear several gunshots. This is very threatening to us as community members,” said a 42-year-old resident.

NOW READ: Santaco wants South Africans to pray for the taxi industry – Here’s why