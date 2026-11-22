Saps has urged the public to report any incidents of criminality or misconduct involving police officials.

Caught on camera? Gauteng police have launched an urgent investigation after a video allegedly showed officers receiving money from a member of the public, with corruption and extortion charges now being considered.

The Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has instructed the Ekurhuleni District Commissioner, Major General Anna Sithole, to urgently identify the members in a motor vehicle seen in a video showing police officers allegedly receiving money from a member of the public in Germiston.

Disciplinary

Mthombeni has further directed that internal disciplinary action be instituted against the implicated members. A criminal case with possible charges of corruption or extortion must also be registered for investigation.

“The Saps views such conduct in a serious light and will not tolerate any behaviour that brings the organisation into disrepute. Members found to have acted unlawfully will be dealt with accordingly,” police said.

Reporting

Saps has urged the public to report any incidents of criminality or misconduct involving police officials.

It said information and tip-offs can be provided anonymously through the Saps Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or via the MySAPSApp.

“The Saps appreciates the public’s continued cooperation and support in reporting such incidents.”

SAPS GAUTENG ACTS ON VIDEO ALLEGEDLY SHOWING POLICE OFFICERS RECEIVING MONEY The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has instructed the Ekurhuleni District Commissioner, Major General Anna Sithole, to urgently identify the members in a motor vehicle seen in a video showing police officers allegedly receiving money from a member of the public in Germiston. The Provincial Commissioner has further directed that internal disciplinary action be instituted against the implicated members. A criminal case with possible charges of corruption or extortion must also be registered for investigation. The SAPS views such conduct in a serious light and will not tolerate any behaviour that brings the organisation into disrepute. Members found to have acted unlawfully will be dealt with accordingly. The public is urged to report any incidents of criminality or misconduct involving police officials. Information and tip-offs can be provided anonymously through the SAPS CrimeStop number 08600 10111 or via the MySAPSApp. The SAPS appreciates the public’s continued cooperation and support in reporting such incidents. – Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 22, 2026

Five police and three BMA officials arrested

Last week, five South African Police Service (Saps) officers and three Border Management Authority (BMA) officials were arrested in connection with an alleged corruption scheme at the Van Rooyen’s Gate border post between South Africa and Lesotho.

The arrests followed a joint operation involving the BMA Integrity Unit, Crime Intelligence, the Free State Organised Crime Unit, Saps, Home Affairs and the Tactical Response Team.

Investigations

Investigators allege the suspects facilitated the illegal movement of Lesotho nationals through the port of entry.

Authorities arrested three alleged Lesotho facilitators before the latest operation, bringing the total number of suspects arrested in the investigation to 11.

The accused are expected to face charges of corruption and contravening the Immigration Act.