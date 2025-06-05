These are Gauteng’s hotspots for murder, rape, kidnapping, carjacking and house robbery

Arguments, misunderstandings, road rage and provocation remain the highest number of incidents.

Between January 2025 and March 2025, Gauteng recorded an increase in kidnappings, said Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni on Thursday.

Through the National Anti–Kidnapping Unit, the province arrested 88 suspects linked to 62 cases of kidnapping and rescued 77 victims of kidnapping during the period under review.

“We are working together with our stakeholders to combat the kidnapping syndicates operating in this province. We are thankful to Business Against Crime South Africa for our partnership through the Eyes and Ears Initiative and are able to deploy their technological resources and utilise security officers as force multipliers when conducting take-down operations,” said Mthombeni.

However, the Gauteng top cop acknowledged that more still needed to be done.

“We acknowledge that there is still much work to be done, and as we move forward, we will continue to foster collaboration with our stakeholders in ensuring that we improve the safety and security of our communities.”

Multiple murders are also a challenge for the province, with 75 dockets having been opened for 191 victims.

The province recorded two incidents where seven victims were murdered on the same crime scene, said Mthombeni.

The crime statistics he presented showed a decrease in murder, with 1 439 cases recorded compared to 1 614 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Arguments, misunderstandings, road rage and provocation remain the highest number of incidents, with 122 cases, followed by vigilantism and mob justice with 69 cases, and taxi-related murders with 45 cases.

You’re most likely to be murdered in a public place, where 706 cases were recorded, followed by private residences of either the victim or perpetrator, with 306 cases, and liquor outlets, where 50 murders occurred.

Gauteng hotspots

The crime statistics showed that there are no-go areas in Gauteng, where you’re likely to experience murder, rape, carjacking, house robbery and kidnapping.

The top 10 police stations for murder in Gauteng are Ivory Park (42 cases), Jeppe (38), Orange Farm (37), Lenasia (33), Hillbrow (32), Ennerdale (31), Eldorado Park (30), Kagiso (28), JHB Central (28), and Daveyton (26).

The top 40 stations for rape include Roodepoort (60 cases), Orange Farm (54), Alexandra (45), Diepsloot (43), Ivory Park (38), Atteridgeville (36), Temba (34), Rietgat (34), Tembisa (34), Mamelodi East (34).

Here is where you’re more likely to lose your car in Gauteng: Ivory Park (67 cases), Mamelodi East (65), Akasia (58), Jabulani (57), Moroka (51), Olievenhoutbosch (51), Sandringham -(45), Ennerdale (43), Vosloorus (42), Pretoria West (42).

The top 10 police stations where cases of robbery at residential premises were recorded: Loate (64 cases), Mabopane (51), Tembisa (43), Roodepoort (43), Mamelodi East (39), Silverton (38), Moffatview (38), Mondeor (36), Putfontein (33), Lenasia (33), Ivory Park (33).

These are the hotspots for kidnapping: JHB Central (63 cases), Vosloorus (63), Moroka (53), Ivory Park (51), Roodepoort (48), Jabulani (47), Midrand (47), Orange Farm (45), Tembisa (44), Sandringham (39).

According to the crime statistics, Ivory Park appeared in the top 10 stations list for all the crimes mentioned, while Orange Farm is a hotspot for murder, rape and kidnapping.

Roodepoort features in the top 10 police stations for rape, house robbery and kidnapping, while Tembisa featured for rape, house robbery and kidnapping.

In Mamelodi East, rape, carjacking and house robbery were the most common crimes, while Jabulani, Moroka and Sandringham have a carjacking and kidnapping problem.

