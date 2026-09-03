Gauteng PKTT arrest supplier linked to R16m Emfuleni fleet tender

Gauteng PKTT arrested a supplier at a Pretoria mall on Thursday afternoon following an investigation into the Emfuleni fleet tender.

The Gauteng Provincial Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has made another arrest in connection with a R16 million fleet tender awarded by the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

The PKTT nabbed a 40-year-old supplied on Thursday afternoon at a mall in Pretoria following an investigation into the tender.

Supplier linked to R16m Emfuleni fleet tender arrested

While police did not name the suspect, media reports have identified him as businessman Mpho Edward Malema.

The arrest is connected to the alleged unlawful awarding and implementation of a municipal vehicle fleet, in which a service provider received almost R16 million for the supply of 18 municipal vehicles, including UD trucks and bakkies.

Malema and his company, Maboela Foresty and Construction CC, were alleged to have awarded the tender.

A South African Police Service (Saps) investigation revealed that only seven of the contracted vehicles were delivered to the municipalities despite the fact that Emfuleni paid the service provider the full payment.

The suspect has been charged with corruption, fraud and theft. He will appear before the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 September 2026.

“The arrest follows the earlier arrest of the municipality’s former fleet manager, who is currently out on bail in connection with the same investigation,” Saps national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

PKTT also arrest suspect linked to illegal electricity connections at Emfuleni

Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court granted Lerato Mpholo bail for R25 000.

Thursday’s R16 million Emfuleni fleet tender arrest comes after the PKTT arrested an eighth suspect believed to be the mastermind behind the illegal electricity connections and theft of critical infrastructure, also at the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

“The arrest forms part of ongoing investigations into a syndicate allegedly involved in the illegal connection of electricity and related criminal activities in the Emfuleni Local Municipality,” Mathe said.

According to the police, the suspect was re-arrested shortly after being released on bail in an unrelated matter on Thursday.

The suspect is expected to make her first appearance in court on Monday, 7 September 2026, facing charges of theft, damage to and theft of critical infrastructure, and money laundering.

“Police investigations are continuing, with authorities working to identify and apprehend all those involved in the illegal electricity connection network,” Mathe concluded.