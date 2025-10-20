Gauteng police arrest 75 suspects during safer festive season operations

The suspects were handcuffed in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

Gauteng police have started their Safer Festive Season Operations by arresting 75 suspects for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The suspects were handcuffed in Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane over the weekend in a multidisciplinary operation led by Lieutenant General Mthombeni.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said in addition to those who were arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol, officers also arrested over one thousand other suspects for committing various offences.

“One hundred and fifty-four suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni District for various crimes, including dealing in liquor, possession of drugs, contravention of a protection order and illegal immigrants.

“Four hundred and sixty-three suspects were arrested in Tshwane District for crimes ranging from car hijacking to kidnapping,” Masondo said.

Raids

Masondo added that in Sedibeng and the West Rand, police arrested 179 suspects for crimes that involve possession of stolen property and dealing in drugs, operating unlicensed liquor outlets and illegal immigrants.

“The police executed operations in Johannesburg whereby 218 suspects were apprehended for possession of unlicensed firearms, assaults and malicious damage to property, amongst other crimes.

“The raid by the detectives resulted in the arrests of suspects who have been wanted for committing offences that include rape, sexual assault, murder, attempted murder, robbery, car hijacking and cases related to gender-based violence and femicide,” Masondo said.

Safer Festive Season Operations

Masondo said the suspects will appear before various magistrate courts from Monday, 20 October 2025, while others were released after paying admission of guilt fines.

During the Gauteng provincial launch of Safer Festive Season Operations, Mthombeni outlined the priorities and focus areas in combating crime this festive season.

“These priorities included intensifying roadblocks, stop and searches, raiding of liquor outlets, patrols at the taxi ranks, bus terminals, train stations and shopping centres; dealing with the proliferation of firearms as well as dealing with issues of gender based violence and femicide,” Masondo said.

