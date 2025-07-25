Gauteng police foil CIT heist, five suspects killed in shootout [VIDEO]

The gun battle between the suspects and the men in blue occurred in Crown Mines.

Police intelligence foiled a cash-in-transit heist in Johannesburg leading to a high-speed chase and shootout resulting in the death of five suspects. Picture: Saps

Five cash-in-transit (CIT) suspects have been shot dead during a confrontation with police in Johannesburg.

The gun battle between the suspects and the man in blue occurred in Crown Mines on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers operationalised intelligence information on suspects planning to commit a cash-in-transit robbery in Johannesburg.

“Their vehicle was spotted on the M1/M2 highway split, and they sped off when they noticed the police. As a chase ensued, the suspects started shooting at the police, who retaliated. The suspect’s vehicle crashed into a palisade fence.

“All five occupants were fatally shot. Preliminary investigation reveals that the same vehicle was involved in a murder and cash-in-transit robbery that occurred on 14 July 2025 at Kingsley in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).”

Nevhuhulwi said the Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, commended the joint forces for their coordinated and swift response.

The operation involved multiple units, including the National Counter-Intelligence, tactical response teams from Gauteng and KZN, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), Gauteng Traffic, and private security companies, to ensure a swift reaction.

“These collaborative efforts are yielding success and should send a strong message to criminals that police will not repose and will continue to deal decisively with criminal issues,” said Mthombeni.

Picture: Saps

Police have urged the public to work together with them to fight crime by reporting any criminal activities to the Crime Stop Hotline at 08600 10111 or anonymously giving tip-offs on the MySapsApp.

Earlier this month, KZN police foiled a CIT heist, killing two suspects in the shootout.

The suspects were shot dead during a multi-disciplinary intelligence-led operation in the Sinyameni area under the Msinga policing precinct.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said two other men in their forties were arrested for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as attempted murder, following the foiled CIT robbery.

