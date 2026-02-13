UPDATE: Female suspect arrested in viral e-hailing car-seat murder

Police nab female suspect in shocking e-hailing driver killing, continuing investigation as more arrests are expected in Pretoria West.

Warning: This article contains descriptions of graphic violence that may be distressing to some readers.

Gauteng police have arrested a female suspect for the killing of an e-hailing driver who was allegedly murdered inside a car in Pretoria West.

The police launched a probe after a disturbing social media video depicting an alleged car-seat murder went viral, allegedly showing the final moments of a driver.

The South African Police Service (Saps) provided an update on the crime later on Friday, confirming that the incident happened on Wednesday, 11 February, and a female suspect was arrested.

“More arrests are imminent as the police investigation is continuing. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was murdered by a male and female who requested the service of an e-hailing in Pretoria West,” the police said.

The body of the victim and the hijacked vehicle were found in Atteridgeville on the same day.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16 February, facing charges that include carjacking and murder.

The video shows a woman and a man attacking a man while he sits in the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle.

The woman in the passenger seat appears to attack the driver as the vehicle moves.

A man sitting in the back joins the attack while the driver tries to regain control of the steering wheel. The two men appear to start struggling with each other and a firearm before the man in the back hits the driver with the gun on the head numerous times.

The driver continues to fight his assailants, but it appears that the man in the back gets hold of his neck and strangles the driver until he is unconscious.

Eventually, the man pulls the driver into the backseat of the car, and another man enters the vehicle, and then all three individuals step out.

Do not share the video – Saps

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the police condemned the circulation of the video, as it depicts what appears to be a murder.

Saps has urged the public and social media users not to share, forward, or repost the video.

“The Provincial Commissioner of the Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has tasked a senior detective to establish whether the incident happened in Gauteng and to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice,” Masondo said.

The police have asked anyone with information that can help identify and arrest the suspects to call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Information can also be provided via the MySaps app.

MMC condemns incident

City of Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport Tlangi Mogale said her office was deeply saddened by the video of the attack and condemned the incident.

“The despicable and violent way the precious life of the e-hailing operator was taken points to the violent nature of crime in this country and also highlights the plight of operators when it comes to their safety,” she said.

“No one should lose their life or be harmed while trying to earn an honest living. Drivers play a critical role in keeping our transport system functioning and supporting the livelihoods of their families and those they ferry on a daily basis.”

The MMC said her office will continue to monitor the situation, working with authorities and supporting the driver’s family and the e-hailing community.